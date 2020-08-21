Dog stolen from locked vehicle; owners ask for its return

By Jake Rinehart | August 21, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:46 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Owners of a gray and cream-colored miniature schnauzer are asking for the return of their dog.

The dog, named Sheba, was taken from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Mankato at approximately 11:19 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities report they have identified the suspects as an unknown male and female who unlocked the vehicle, took the dog and left the area in a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety by calling 911 or (507) 387-8780.

