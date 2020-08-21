Dog stolen from locked vehicle; owners ask for its return

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Owners of a gray and cream-colored miniature schnauzer are asking for the return of their dog.
The dog, named Sheba, was taken from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Mankato at approximately 11:19 a.m. on Friday.
Authorities report they have identified the suspects as an unknown male and female who unlocked the vehicle, took the dog and left the area in a light-colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety by calling 911 or (507) 387-8780.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.