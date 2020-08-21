MDH: eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 835 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) Nicollet County reports its 14th COVID-19 related death. The individual in their upper 70′s. It is one of eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19.
The statewide death toll is now at 1,753. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,302.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 835 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 68,133.
There are 60,920 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, there are 160 people hospitalized, 136 in ICU.
6,064 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,340,850.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 655 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 54,810.
42,856 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,019.
585,642 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
