Minnesota man charged with stealing $841K in virus loans

By Associated Press | August 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 5:22 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Paul man on charges that he fraudulently obtained $841,000 in federal coronavirus loans for a business that doesn’t exist.

The indictment was unsealed Friday. It charges 32-year-old Kyle Brenizer with wire fraud and money laundering.

According to prosecutors, Brenizer applied for $841,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program in May for his business, True-Cut Construction, even though the business had folded in 2018.

He used the loans to buy a new motorcycle and go golfing, among other things.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email Friday evening.

