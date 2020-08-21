Neighbors help four dogs escape house fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A home in Mankato is left with thousands of dollars in damage after a fire that began in the garage.
Crews responded to the scene at 40 Karen Court around 2 p.m. yesterday. Firefighters discovered a fire in the garage attic and extinguished it.
Officials say neighbors helped four dogs escape the home before crews arrived. No one else was home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated at $65,000. The cause fo the fire remains under investigation.
