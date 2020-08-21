Save your school supplies receipts for tax benefits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many parents are going back-to-school shopping soon and the Minnesota Department of Revenue wants to remind you to save your receipts.
Receipts for school supplies can help you claim tax benefits next year.
The department has a full list of qualifying expenses on their website.
Typical school supplies such as paper, pens, notebooks, rentals of musical instruments, computer hardware and software, including educational software, all qualifies.
Spokesman Ryan Brown explained there are two tax benefits relating to school supplies purchases.
“There’s the K-12 Education Credit that has income limitations, and there’s the K-12 Education Subtraction, which doesn’t have the income limitations, and most parents would qualify for the Subtraction. And they’ll be for purchases for schools for kindergarten through 12th grade at Minnesota public, private or home schools,” he said.
Both programs can earn you a larger refund.
To find out how to claim the benefits, visit the department’s website.
