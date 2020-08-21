SCOOPS Ice Cream serves up treats for a cause

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re craving something sweet today, SCOOPS ice cream of Elysian is serving up treats for a cause.
All purchases made at the ice cream shop between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. will benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way, which recently launched its 2021 campaign that seeks to raise $2,060,000 for its partner programs.
“We have been so blessed by our customers in the area that now we have an opportunity to give back to the community. So come on in, join us today we will make you an ice cream cone or shake,” Joe Meixl, owner of Scoops Ice Cream.
Mankato Area United Way will support 56 programs within 36 agencies through the impact areas of basic needs, health and education.
In addition, the day will also feature an open mic night on SCOOPS outdoor stage.
