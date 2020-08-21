Sitting Bull statue placed at Benson Park

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A special statue now overlooks the prairie at Benson Park in North Mankato.
A resident donated the Sitting Bull statue to the city. It was created by a locally renowned sculptor.
As a respected spiritual leader of his tribe, the city says Sitting Bull served as a protector of his people and the prairie.
Benson Park was selected as the location for the statue because it has undergone a major prairie establishment.
In the future, the site will include two educational signs detailing the significance of Sitting Bull and the local artist. The city says a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place in the near future.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.