State Fair Drive-Thru enters second day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Fair food parade is now in its second day.
It’s a way to still get that taste of the Great Minnesota Get Together without the massive crowd, which on a typical year, surpasses the 200,000 mark.
Sixteen vendors are being featured in the parade. These include Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Tom Thumb Donuts, and other favorites.
Along with the fair foods, the 1 and a half-mile parade route features entertainment, trivia contests and activities. Parade-goers should expect a “multi-hour experience.”
The parade is scheduled to run in three multiday stretches this weekend through Sunday, Aug. 27-30th, and Sept. 3rd through the 7th. Tickets went on sale on July 31 and quickly sold out.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.