Support pouring in for Anderson family following swimming accident

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -Support is pouring in for a former Madelia Blackhawks standout athlete that suffered head and neck injuries in a swimming accident.
2019 Madelia high school graduate Logan Anderson was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital earlier this week following an accident on Lake Hanska.
The 19 year old recently underwent surgery to fuse a C5 vertebrae fracture, and according to doctors, Anderson will more than likely be paralyzed.
“You run these scenarios through your head, and I’m thinking really good some people were there that could get some help out there. I’m guessing if he had any paralysis happen at that point obviously you’re not swimming,” said Jeff Van Hee, Madelia coach.
Anderson starred as quarterback for the Madelia Blackhawks during his high school career and also played basketball and baseball.
His former coach Jeff Van Hee put together a GoFundMe page to help the Anderson family with medical expenses.
“When I heard about this, I wanted to do whatever I could to help. It’s amazing the people that are out there in the high school community, athletic community. Chokes me up a little bit because I’ve had coaches call me that aren’t in the league any more. I’ve had donations sent by different basketball teams and other people. It’s amazing the support that’s coming in. I’m proud and grateful for the people that are stepping up for Logan,” said Van Hee.
Anyone that watched Anderson play sports in high school knows just how tough the multi-sport athlete is.
“He’s at the top of my list of kids you love to coach. I know a lot of coaches have that list, and people say coaches have favorites. Yeah, he’s one of those that’s your favorite because he did everything that you ask of him. Hopefully that is something that carries him through. I think that’s the type of person he is. When the chips are down, you show people who you are, what you’re made of. I think that’s going to be something he’s going to do,” said Van Hee.
And hopefully, Anderson will make a return to the field.
"I know that's one of the things he would want to be able to do, participate in baseball somehow. I don't know if that's a possibility, but we're going to say that it is. Miracles happen, there's a lot of advances in medicine."
For information on how to help out the Anderson’s, you can visit his GoFundMe page below.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.