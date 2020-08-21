Support pouring in for Anderson family following swimming accident

“He’s at the top of my list of kids you love to coach. I know a lot of coaches have that list, and people say coaches have favorites. Yeah, he’s one of those that’s your favorite because he did everything that you ask of him. Hopefully that is something that carries him through. I think that’s the type of person he is. When the chips are down, you show people who you are, what you’re made of. I think that’s going to be something he’s going to do,” said Van Hee.