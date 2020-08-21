Vice President Mike Pence to visit Minnesota Friday

By Jake Rinehart | August 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:09 PM

(KEYC) — Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Minnesota on Friday, Aug. 28, according to the Trump campaign.

Pence’s visit will come 11 days after President Donald Trump visited the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with stops in Mankato and Minneapolis, and the day after the GOP convention concludes.

The visit is part of an organized effort by the Trump campaign to flip the state, something that Republicans have been unable to do since President Richard Nixon’s victory in 1972.

Pence is scheduled to hold a rally in Duluth before traveling to Michigan for a similar event in Michigan.

