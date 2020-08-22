College athletes deciding between graduating or extra year of eligibility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — To take an extra year of eligibility or not? That’s the question facing many collegiate fall sports student-athletes.
Senior collegiate student-athletes are facing a particularly tough decision to make this fall after the cancellation of fall championships.
Take a look at the Minnesota State Mavericks football team for instance. The Mavericks are coming off a national runner-up finish and hoped to be competing for a national title in 2020.
”We still feel like there’s a lot of unfinished business that we have to do. All of us want to be a part of that process and journey to reach our goal, national championship, next year or whenever we have a football season,” quarterback JD Ekowa explained.
Now, players do have the option to take an extra year of eligibility and make another run at the title, but it’s a complicated choice to make with a number of factors to weigh.
Ekowa would like to come back for his final season, but the Mavericks Campbell Trophy nominee also has big plans once football is over.
”I’d love to play my last year, but then also, it does play. In terms of graduate school, me trying to go to medical school, applications and stuff like that, all this is overwhelming in a sense. Do I stay, do I defer my acceptance into a med school if I’m blessed with the opportunity to go into one? Do I defer that to next year just so I can play another year of football?”
Ekowa is just one player who has to make this decision and each MSU senior is going to be in a different situation.
Right now, the team is holding workouts as players and coaches remain hopeful for some sort of competition this spring.
