New piece added at Arnie Lillo’s Creations

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) - In the middle of corns fields and county roads there is a gem that is hidden from the public.
Arnie Lillo’s Creations is an interactive recreation area that is home to a variety of creative cut sheet metals.
“I’ve got a complete Jesse James theme park, Crazy Horse Indian village, Eiffel Tower, Golden Gate Bridge and numerous random items,” artist, Arnie Lillo said.
His creations have been taking up a full acreage of land for over twenty years and he is always adding something new for the people of Southern Minnesota to see.
His newest addition is a replica of Noah's Ark which was debuted at an event the park held.
“There are food vendors and crafters. We also have entertainment coming at noon today,” Lillo said.
The ark was crafted from wood, has cut sheet metal animals facing the piece, and has a rainbow standing over it.
“Inside there is a center section that is a 16 diameter metal cut-out. It’s Noah, his wife, their three sons and their wives all displayed. It’s all LED lights under them, it’s pie shaped and there is every color of the rainbow,” Lillo said.
Local pastor, Rudy Maurer says the arc is well thought out.
“Yes, this is very accurate. Arnie does his homework and he likes for things to be right when he makes them. The ark is made out of wood, the wood actually came from his land here that is sappy. Just like the ark was covered in pitch.”
Arnie turned 82 on Thursday and there is no better present than to have Arnie's Ark finally on display for everyone to see.
