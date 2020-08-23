Local church spreads school year positivity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students head back to school, a local church is sending them off with some positivity reminders.
First Presbyterian Church of Mankato hosted a backpack blessing drive thru. The purpose, to fill community member’s backpacks with cards for both students and educators that feature an uplifting message written by the church’s Pastor, Lindsay Conrad.
“Typically that involves students actually bringing their backpacks to a worship service and then sitting up in front and getting a blessing from our pastor,” said Director of Outreach and Faith Formation Bailey DeVetter.
“Of course this year with everything looking a little bit different and we can’t worship in person...We wanted to make sure that we are still giving that support and love and nurturing to our kids and our families as they transition into this new season that’s going to be really hard and stressful for everyone,” continued DeVetter.
Students are encouraged to keep the cards in their backpacks, to be read whenever support is needed.
In addition community members also received church merchandise and ice cream.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.