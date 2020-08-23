Local event welcomes MSU students back

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center hosted their annual cookout.
The Welcome Back Students BBQ invited incoming and returning MSU students with engaging activities and food.
“We welcome students, we provide free food and it’s community building. We want to offer something for everyone so they can meet new people, especially freshman, new students and to get involved with the students that have been here a long time. To see where they’re at in their faith, if they want to get involved that’s great, if they just want to come for the free food, that is great too. We’re all about building community especially in a time like this,” director of campus ministry at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, Andrew Heller said.
This event was scaled back in comparison to previous years due to the pandemic, but there was still a good turnout.
“I think it’s been a great turnout. I’ve seen a lot of new faces that I haven’t seen in the last couple of years Although, things are a little different right now with the pandemic going on. I think it’s great that we’re having this event and some people are unsure about things. We’re taking the proper safety precautions to have this event. It hasn’t affected it too much,” student leader at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, Jake Rauenhorst said.
Along with yard activities, there were uplifting messages left in chalk for anyone who needs a few encouraging words.
