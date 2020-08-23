Local event welcomes MSU students back

“We welcome students, we provide free food and it’s community building. We want to offer something for everyone so they can meet new people, especially freshman, new students and to get involved with the students that have been here a long time. To see where they’re at in their faith, if they want to get involved that’s great, if they just want to come for the free food, that is great too. We’re all about building community especially in a time like this,” director of campus ministry at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, Andrew Heller said.