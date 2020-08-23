Local women receives scholarship

(KEYC) - The Minnesota State Fair recently announced their scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 school year.
Lake Crystal native Olivia Flack was among the 20 young adults selected.
She was chosen due to her involvement in livestock programs and her community as well.
“I’ve been working through the state fair for a couple years now. I’ve actually done the talent contest for my county fair and won my county fair with my brother Miles on the violin, I was on the piano and my cousin Grace was singing. We won that, won the county over, won a trip to the state fair for that and got to perform on the state fair stage. Then, I’ve been showing my horses the past couple years at the state fair,” scholarship recipient, Olivia Flack said.
Flack is going to use the scholarship towards her college tuition. She currently attends the College of Saint Benedict, where she is a pre-dental student and she is also majoring in biology.
