Local women receives scholarship

“I’ve been working through the state fair for a couple years now. I’ve actually done the talent contest for my county fair and won my county fair with my brother Miles on the violin, I was on the piano and my cousin Grace was singing. We won that, won the county over, won a trip to the state fair for that and got to perform on the state fair stage. Then, I’ve been showing my horses the past couple years at the state fair,” scholarship recipient, Olivia Flack said.