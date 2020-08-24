The Docket: Mankato building faces demolition, Iowa governor to speak at Republican National Convention

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition is possible for one Mankato building.
Plus the Republican National Convention begins this week.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Aug. 24th, 2020.
Elk’s Nature Center in Rasmussen Woods faces potential demolition depending on the results of a motion to be heard at Monday’s Mankato City Council meeting.
According to the City Manager's Report, city staff conducted a feasibility study to determine the best move forward after the nature center experienced increased flooding.
Staff reviewed three different options, including moving the center to another site within Rasmussen Woods, relocating it at Thomas Park and demolition with replacement of the bathroom facility at a higher elevation, which was eventually chosen.
City documents say this was in part due to a lack of plans for future use and that it was also the most financially responsible option.
Elk’s Nature Center was originally built in 1989.
Mankato City Council is also preparing for liquor license billing to go out on Sept. 1st and is considering changes to its fee schedule Monday.
According to the City Manager's Report, Public Safety staff is recommending a discount on fees for the licensing period that began on May 1.
This is because on-sale establishments were closed for alcohol service for over 80 days due to the pandemic.
The recommendation is a flat discount of 30 percent off the total amount of license fees to be collected.
There is also a recommendation to not charge the occupancy fee to places that typically pay this fee for any occupancy over 400 people since they are only able to host up to 50 percent of indoor capacity.
And the Republican National Convention starts Monday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak at this week’s Republican National Convention.
Reynolds’ campaign said Sunday that the Iowa Republican will address the convention remotely on Tuesday and doesn’t plan to attend the event in Charlotte, North Carolina.
