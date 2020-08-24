Last round of spring clean-up takes place this week for Mankato residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Spring clean-up for the 2020 season wraps up this week for Mankato residents.
Residents are encouraged to bring materials too big for everyday trash to the Public Works Center at 501 South Victory Drive between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Citizens will need to bring the color-coded postcard received in the mail when dropping off the items. This is to verify participation in the clean-up; if you misplaced your postcard, you’ll have to present proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill when you get there.
