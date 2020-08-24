Minneapolis man pleads guilty to cyberstalking after harassing MNSU student

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking a Minnesota State University, Mankato student in U.S. District Court on Monday.
Jeffrey Colin Purdy, 28, entered a guilty plea Monday afternoon before Judge Susan Richard Nelson.
According to the guilty plea and documents filed with the court, Purdy used various means of interstate commerce to communicate threats to injure and kidnap between Aug. 30, 2017, and Feb. 29, 2020.
On one instance in particular, the Mankato Department of Public Safety reported it received a complaint from an individual on Sept. 15, 2017, stating that she had been receiving harassing emails from Purdy, who had been a former classmate at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Court documents say the victim “declined repeated romantic advances from Purdy and eventually blocked Purdy from her cellular telephone and social media accounts” while attending MNSU.
Additional court documents show Purdy used Minnesota State’s Silent Witness Report, an anonymous incident reporting tool, to make frequent violent threats against the victim between Aug. 30, 2017, and Feb. 21, 2020.
Purdy was found to have sent the anonymous reports after authorities were able to trace the IP address used to file the reports back to him.
Furthermore, Purdy reportedly admitted to sending all the Silent Witness Reports during an interview with law enforcement officials at the Mankato Department of Public Safety on Feb. 29.
The case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and Mankato Department of Public Safety, with assistance from the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office.
