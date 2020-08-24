Most students living off-campus to start fall semester at Gustavus Adolphus College

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College campus will have less traffic than a typical year.
Gustavus announced it will begin the fall semester with only first-year students, new transfer students, and a small number of returning students living on campus. The remaining students will complete the first three and a half weeks of classes online while living away from campus.
Those learning remotely will be welcomed back on campus on September 25.
The college says it will make a final decision on the number of on-campus students by September 18.
The first day of classes at Gustavus is September 2.
