Most students living off-campus to start fall semester at Gustavus Adolphus College

Most students living off-campus to start fall semester at Gustavus Adolphus College
(Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 24, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 11:53 AM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College campus will have less traffic than a typical year.

Gustavus announced it will begin the fall semester with only first-year students, new transfer students, and a small number of returning students living on campus. The remaining students will complete the first three and a half weeks of classes online while living away from campus.

Those learning remotely will be welcomed back on campus on September 25.

The college says it will make a final decision on the number of on-campus students by September 18.

The first day of classes at Gustavus is September 2.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.