MSU Mankato faculty, students, visitors require mandatory screening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marks the first day of classes at Minnesota State University Mankato and South Central College; and for students and faculty, this new school year means adapting to a new normal.
All Minnesota State Schools are requiring mandatory screening of all employees, students, contractors, and visitors prior to entering campus buildings. The screening can be completed online and hopes to help with contact tracing and identifying potential exposure to COVID-19. Those who refuse the screening will not be allowed in campus buildings. Face coverings are also required in all college campus buildings.
