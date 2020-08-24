MNSU, South Central College students return to campus with new safety measures in place

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Colleges across the country have begun welcoming back students and amid the pandemic and the new year looks different from ever before.
Locally, Monday marks day one of classes back in session for Minnesota State University, Mankato and South Central College.
For students and staff, it may feel like entering uncharted waters as they are faced with countless new rules and safety guidelines amid COVID-19.
“It’s always exciting to be back on campus, but it’s definitely different and there’s a lot less people,” said Shelby Swenson, a junior at MSU.
For Minnesota State juniors Lindsey Marquardt and Shelby Swenson, returning to campus comes with a mandatory mask mandate along with various sanitation and social distancing reminders.
“Everything is totally different with masks and seeing people social distance,” Marquardt said. “We are roommates, so we can be a bit closer type of thing.”
Safety precautions begin even before entering campus, as all students, staff and visitors are required to complete a COVID-19 health assessment prior to arrival.
That goes for all Minnesota State campuses in the state.
The list of questions can be completed online and a green screen means you’re in the clear.
In addition, both campuses are noticeably quieter than usual for week one, as most classes have moved online.
For South Central College’s North Mankato campus that’s 70% of their courses that have gone virtual.
“The other courses that have hands-on components that are important that are students gain those skills like nursing, they will be doing some of their clinicals and things here,” said South Central College President Annette Parker.
Overall, students seemed in high spirits to return to campus. Swenson says she’s still optimistic about what the year may bring.
“Having a positive attitude is going to be what makes or breaks the school year,” she said.
