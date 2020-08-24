North Mankato police investigate damage to city parks

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department is investigating three incidents, where damage was caused to city parks over the weekend.
Authorities say the suspects tipped over flower planters, garbage cans and park benches at Centennial Park. At Spring Lake Park, officials say someone drove a car onto the grass; and at Wheeler Park, authorities say several water sprinklers were removed.
Damage estimates are still being gathered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Mankato Police Department.
