Stolen dog abandoned, returned to owner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety reports the dog taken from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot has been returned to its owner.
A police report was initially filed after two suspects, an unknown male and female unlocked a vehicle and took the miniature schnauzer just after 11 a.m. Friday and fled in a light-colored SUV. Authorities say the dog was found wandering near 5th Avenue in Mankato yesterday.
“We were not contacted. The person that found the dog contacted the owner directly and returned the dog directly to the owner,” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Mankato Public Safety.
Authorities haven’t said if the two suspects have been arrested or they are still being sought in the case.
