UMAC becomes latest conference to suspend fall sports

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin Luther College Knights will not be competing in fall sports this year, as decided by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Council of Presidents/Chancellors over the weekend.
The decision suspends fall competition for the golf and cross-country teams and also closes the window for fall competition for the volleyball and soccer teams. The window for golf and cross-country competitions during the 2020-21 academic year has not fully closed, however, as the conference said in a statement that it will “pursue opportunities for potential competition for these sports in the spring.”
The UMAC previously announced it would postpone the volleyball, football and soccer seasons until spring 2021, but the MLC Athletic Department was hopeful to compete in an abbreviated schedule in volleyball and soccer in the fall.
Despite the suspension of competitions, fall athletes will still be allowed to practice.
All eight MLC fall sports will hold practices and strength and conditioning opportunities for student-athletes, while nontraditional sports seasons for baseball and softball will also be provided in the fall.
A statement on the UMAC’s website states “engagement in non-conference competition remains at the discretion of UMAC institutions and will not be governed by the UMAC.”
The UMAC amended its decision to not proceed with cross-country or golf competitions in the fall based on recent changes requirements for competition from the NCAA Board of Governors and the recommendation of no fall competitions from the NCAA Division III Administrative Council.
