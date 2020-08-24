Waseca County reports second COVID-19 related death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County reports its second death with ties to COVID-19 Monday.
The individual in their 90′s is one of four additional deaths statewide, putting the death toll now at 1,771. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,313.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reports 717 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 70,298.
63,059 patients have recovered and are no longer needing isolation.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, there are 175 people hospitalized, 135 in ICU.
6,195 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,386,513.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 268 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 56,591.
43,665 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,040.
597,784 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
