Bicyclist struck by car credits helmet for preventing life threatening injuries

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Janesville man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
The incident happened at around 8a.m Sunday morning, when 56 year old Bill Kopischke was biking westbound on old Highway 14 outside of Waseca.
The impact caused Kopischke to fly off of his bike and hit his head.
Police credit his helmet for saving his life.
“People just need to be aware there’s other people using the roadway besides motor vehicles. I know Bill personally he religiously uses his helmet and the greenish yellow shirt he always wears when he’s out riding his bike. I spoke with him the other day and he said if it wasn’t for the helmet he’d be in a lot tougher shape,” said Waseca County Sheriff, Brad Milbrath.
While the exact condition of Kopishke is unknown, he did sustain broken ribs.
The vehicle driver stated she had gotten something in her eye, causing the crash.
