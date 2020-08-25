COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program now accepting applications

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program is now accepting applications via the Minnesota Department of Housing.
The program provides housing assistance payments to help prevent eviction, homelessness and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners.
Administrators will review applications to verify eligibility and process various payments for eligible expenses on behalf of households.
Eligibility is based on a number of different criteria; for a further list and what details on what expenses may be eligible, visit the Minnesota Department of Housing’s website.
