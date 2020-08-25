Dance Express creates alternative learning environment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dance Express hopes to help parents juggling working from home, and helping their kids with distance or hybrid learning this fall.
They’ve created Express Academy, held at the dance studio Monday through Friday. Each room will have a limited capacity with a student-teacher supervisor on-site to help students while they complete their school work from their local district.
“We have this space because none of our classes at Dance Express start until after 3 so we have this space going empty everyday so I thought what a great opportunity to bring some kids together to have some structured learning time, create outlets for them to have some physical activity, have planned art projects, different things that they’re going to be exploring together,” says Mitzi Roberts, Director of Dance Academy.
Students from across the area, ages five and up, can attend as many as five days a week, with early drop off at the studio also available.
