Local organizations make sure Waseca County’s agricultural roots run deep for years to come

“In a typical year when it is not COVID-19 situations, we usually have about 12,000 folks come through our doors each year and the main goal at Farmamerica is to connect people with that evolving story of agriculture,” said Farmamerica Executive Director Jessica Rollins. “So, what that means is everything from what it was like when the settlers arrived, what it was like before the settlers arrived and what it is like today and be able to compare and contrast how things have changed over the years.”