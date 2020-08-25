Mankato Makerspace needing donations to stay afloat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Makerspace is one of many non-profits still dealing with financial side effects due to the pandemic.
The organization says memberships have remained stable, and they have re-introduced classes, happening less often and at a much smaller size. The big hole they need to fill comes from the large events they would typically hold, all of which have been canceled this year.
“We slowly opened up but we started using up all of our funds we had for the rainy day. Normally you want to save up three to six months as a nonprofit and with the amount of time we were shut down we started burning through that so we’re getting a little low on funds so we thought we’d reach out to the community and see if they could help us out,” says Joe Herke, President, Board of Directors - Mankato Makerspace.
More than $1,500 has been raised toward the organization’s $5,000 goal. A list of ways to donate can be found on the Mankato Makerspace website.
