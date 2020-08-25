MDH: eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 414 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 414 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 70,707.
Watonwan County reports its fourth COVID-19 related death. The individual in their 80′s is one of 8 newly announced deaths linked to the virus.
The statewide death toll is now at 1,779. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,315.
There are 63,725 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, there are 312 people hospitalized, 137 in ICU.
6,234 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,394,986.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 655 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 57,193.
44,365 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,050.
601,642 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
