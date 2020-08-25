Minnesota finalizes partnership for COVID-19 saliva testing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announcing a partnership with the nation’s leading distributor of COVID-19 saliva testing to create plans for a new lab in Minnesota.
Minnesota farmers can now apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s new Grain Storage Facility Safety Cost-Share program.
The program reimburses up to 75 percent of the cost to buy, ship, and install eligible safety equipment for on-farm grain bins or silos.
The Minnesota Legislature appropriated $50,000 for the new program earlier this year. The MDA is accepting applications through June 30, 2021, or until all funds are exhausted. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
