Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association opens annual scholarship application

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association is inviting students to apply for its 2020 scholarship program.
The MSA Board of Directors established a scholarship fund that will award up to fifteen $600 scholarships.
The MSA Scholarship Committee aims to achieve representation of all areas of the state when making its selection of awards.
To qualify for the MSA scholarship, students be enrolled in a mandated POST skills program, in their second year of a two-year law enforcement program, or in their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
Scholarship applications can be obtained by visiting www.MNSheriffs.org or by visiting your local sheriff’s office. Applications should be returned to your local sheriff’s office by Oct. 16.
