Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office seek wanted man

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in locating a wanted man in both Nicollet and Anoka counties.
29-year-old Tanner Jarvis has an arrest warrant on him following a multi-county police pursuit on July 2nd. He is described as a 185 pound, 6-foot, caucasian male with brown eyes and a bald head.
Anyone with information is asked to report it directly to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office by calling 507-931-1570, or contact their local law enforcement agency.
