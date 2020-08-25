Senate Democrats unveil climate crisis plan

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) was joined by Senate Democrats from across the country Tuesday to unveil a $400 billion per year climate crisis plan to tackle climate change in the U.S.
The plan, which is titled The Case for Climate Action: Building a Clean Economy for the American People, calls on Congress to achieve 100% global net-zero emissions no later than 2050, increase federal spending on climate action by 2% and ensure that at least 40% of the benefits from these investments help communities of color and low-income, disadvantaged communities.
“We must solve the climate crisis in a way that lifts up working Americans and the communities that they live,” Smith said. “And for us, that means building back the American manufacturing working sector so that it is cleaner and better and stronger.”
The plan aims to create at least 10 million new jobs with an aggressive transition from fossil fuels to solar and wind energy, as well as investing in electric vehicles and expanding public transportation.
