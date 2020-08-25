Weather delays anticipated fall sports season for area teams

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After a few Big South Conference girls’ tennis matches took place to start the week, both Mankato East and Mankato West girls’ tennis teams will have to wait a couple more days before making their 2020 season debut.
The Cougars were set to take on Albert Lea, but the high temperatures are postponing that match-up to Friday.
Mankato West also rescheduled its season opener, as the Scarlets were due to face Rochester John Marshall. All Big 9 Conference events set for Tuesday were postponed due to weather.
Thursday will be a busy day for both the Scarlets and Cougars, with the cross-country and swimming and diving teams will both make their home debuts for 2020.
