Woman injured after car catches fire

Woman injured in Mankato car fire
By Lauren Andrego | August 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 5:41 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One person was injured in a car fire Tuesday afternoon in Mankato.

Mankato Fire Department arrived just after 12 p.m. to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Broad Street after a moving vehicle caught fire and quickly got out of hand.

Authorities say a good Samaritan pulled the driver, a 78-year-old woman, out of the car.

She was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the car and extinguish it.

Authorities believe the fire was unintentional.

