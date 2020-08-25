Woman injured after car catches fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One person was injured in a car fire Tuesday afternoon in Mankato.
Mankato Fire Department arrived just after 12 p.m. to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Broad Street after a moving vehicle caught fire and quickly got out of hand.
Authorities say a good Samaritan pulled the driver, a 78-year-old woman, out of the car.
She was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the car and extinguish it.
Authorities believe the fire was unintentional.
