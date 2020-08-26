Blue Earth Area Schools going hybrid for 8-12 students

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth Area Schools originally planned for all in-person classes when starting school in a few weeks, but those plans have changed.
Grades 8-12 will now be starting off with a hybrid model. This is due to a large gathering in rural Winnebago on August 8th where more than 200 individuals attended. Since the gathering, positive tests have risen and contact tracing indicates many of the cases came from the party.
“I don’t think the responsibility of students differs from the responsibility of adults and community members in general. I think this particular example demonstrates that we truly are in this together because what individuals, community members, students, parents adults, and everyone chooses to do on an individual basis will have a direct impact on how we are able to operate schools,” Mandy Fletcher, Superintendent for Blue Earth Area Schools.
Fletcher added that BEA wants to re-open in-person classes for all on September 21st, case numbers permitting. Their first day of school is September 8th.
