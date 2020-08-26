Fairmont, Gaylord still alive in Amateur Baseball Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament continues for the second week of games.
A couple of our area teams are still in the mix for a Class C state title.
The Fairmont Martins will hit the field for the first time after receiving a first-round bye, while the Gaylord Islanders topped St. Martin 3-0 to survive and advance.
Toronto Blue Jays’ minor leaguer Brody Rodning starred against St. Martin on the mound and at the plate. The former Minnesota State Maverick struck out 10 hitters in six innings and drove in all three runs on a triple in the second inning.
Fairmont is set to take the field Friday in Milroy against Waconia, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Gaylord is in action on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a match-up against Sartell in Springfield.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.