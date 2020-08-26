Good Samaritan recalls pulling driver from vehicle engulfed in flames

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — “She was in the right-hand lane and I immediately saw the flames underneath the car just spreading out.”
From the moment he saw the vehicle driving down the Madison Avenue hill, Drew Neumann knew the driver was in danger.
"There was no way she could really know, I don't think, because there was enough wind going 30 mph down the hill that they weren't anything she could see, but the whole bottom part of the car was covered in flames."
Neumann is a dentist at his practice, Advanced Dental, three blocks up the street. He says he quickly drove to the scene, where he was finally able to flag the driver.
“The flames were already coming up on the driver’s side and that’s where she tried to get out, was the driver’s side. And I think that’s how she initially got burned, and maybe shock set in from that point because she kind of just laid down on the front bench seat of her car.”
That’s when Neumann says he leaped into action.
“I just quickly ran around to the passenger side of the car and said ‘can you move? Can you move?’ and she said no. So I just grabbed her under the arms and dragged her out. And Jennifer from the hair salon down [the street], she had run all the way across Madison Avenue and joined me there to bring her to the curb to set her on the grass.”
The 78-year-old driver was soon taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.
While staff at a nearby daycare rushed to her aid with water and towels, Neumann says the driver was flustered, and their conversation was brief.
“She mentioned that her husband had passed in June, so it was just sad that she had that heartbreak in June, and then have this really take her for a loop.”
He says he's glad he was in the right place at the right time.
“What I thought of was my mom, my in-laws, people who are kind of that age, and thinking ‘I gotta get her out of there.’ because I’d hate to have that happen to any of those people, and I’d want someone to do the same for my family members,” Neumann said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.