Hagedorn responds to scrutiny from DFL regarding government-funded mail

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s (MN-01) office responds to complaints from the DFL regarding his use of government-funded mail.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune originally reported that more than one-fifth of Hagedorn’s $1.4 million annual office budget was spent on constituent mail at the beginning of the year, with a portion of it contracted out to a company owned by a part-time staffer.
The decisions on the constituent mail led to the firing of his chief of staff earlier this month.
E-mails shared with the Star Tribune by a previous member of Hagedorn’s staff detail the congressman’s involvement with a large sum of publicly funded money.
The DFL party is claiming Hagedorn violated what’s called lawmakers’ franking privileges.
”What Hagedorn has done with his franking privilege is hired Invoke Technologies, which is a company partially owned by a staff member in Hagedorn’s office, that itself is a clear direct violation of congressional rules,” said Craig Holman, government affairs lobbyist at Public Citizen.
The DFL said they’re exploring the option of having a member of congress push this forward to start the ethics investigation process.
”It’s not a question of whether we will file, or if we will file, it’s a question of how to do it in the most effective way to make sure this investigation does indeed happen, again, I don’t think we need to file anything, this is very serious and the House is going to take this up,” said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin.
Hagedorn’s office released a statement saying the DFL is lying about the facts and that every piece of mail sent by his office was approved by the House administration committee and that the mail included topics such as town hall meetings and the USMCA trade deal.
The full press release from Hagedorn’s office can be found below.
