Hy-Vee aims to keep kids healthy, active with updated KidsFit program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hy-Vee is hoping t keep kids healthy and active during an unprecedented school year with its Hy-Vee KidsFit Program.
The Iowa-based grocer has launched a free, downloadable Wellness Week guide that includes in-person, virtual and hybrid methods to help students prioritize healthy choices in school and at home.
The guide contains education-based activities and challenges that encourage healthy lifestyles and physical exercise.
“We’re really excited to not only make wellness not just for the kid that likes sports, right? We’re talking we want to help all kids, meet them where they are at and build their confidence in how they can move and fuel their body,” explained Daira Driftmier, Hy-Vee KidsFit director.
Over 120 schools have downloaded the guide. Participating schools receive special perks including grants, cloth masks and hand sanitizer.
