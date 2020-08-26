June storm aftermath: church forms group to address damage

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly three months after a severe storm toppled a 130-year-old church steeple in New Richland, a special group has formed to come up with a plan to replace it.
The steeple had been part of the Le Sueur River Lutheran Church since 1885. When it fell, it also caused some damage to the church roof. The storm prompted the creation of a group called the Steeple People. It’s made up of members of the congregation who have had experience with taking care of the building.
“Some of the initial ideas that we’ll be looking at probably a steel steeple that will be going in place. We are still in the very early stages yet,” says Pastor Steven Woyen.
An engineer has completed an initial assessment of the damage. The church is also in contact with an architect and an insurance company to help with developing a plan. They’re hoping to have a replacement constructed and in place within the next year.
