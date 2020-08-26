Local farm providing entertainment with goats

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Goofy Goat Farm is open anytime throughout the day and is located near the town of Madison Lake.
The farm was established in 2008, but the owner Mark Bisch says he saw a need to open it up.
“We would see people stopping now and then stepping over the fence to try to visit. We decided to make it more user friendly so they can get in-n-out of the pen and interact with the goats.”
The goat farm is completely free to the public. You can bring your own food or there are feeders at the property.
“It’s just great that kids can come out, spend absolutely no money and have that great of a time. Versus going to a water park or something and spending hundreds of dollars. I think they have just as much fun here,” explained
The farm has a playground that was installed on the outside for children to use, benches for adults, as well as a little play area for the goats.
The Goofy Goat Farm is a way to stay safe and yet have fun amid the pandemic.
“We seen that people had nothing to do with Covid. We thought we should make it so then people could get out and enjoy. Also, being in the fresh air and not having to worry about the Covid-19,” Bisch said.
The future is bright for the goats as there are future plans to add on to the farm.
“Another play area for the goats, another building down here, water and electricity. A better coral around the place, but for now this is as far as we’ve got,” Bisch said.
This goat farm brings an abundance of joy to Bisch’s life.
“I talk to my wife about it every night. I said it’s better than anything in life. I love seeing what goes on and it makes my day everyday,” Bisch said.
People aren’t the only ones that are profiting from this farm.
“I think the goats enjoy it just as much as the people. It goes both ways,” Bisch said.
