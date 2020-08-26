MDH: 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 542 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 542 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 71,236.
Nicollet County reports its 15th COVID-19 related death. It’s one of 14 newly reported deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 1,793. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,325.
There are 64,374 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, there are 304 people hospitalized, 134 in ICU.
6,234 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,406,007.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 446 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 58,077.
44,871 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,064.
607,749 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
