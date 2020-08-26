Minnesota politicians react to Republican National Convention

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s day three of the Republican National Convention.
Night two of the RNC saw several of President Trump’s family members speaking to viewers.
First Lady Melania Trump closed out night two with a speech from the Rose Garden at the White House.
Back in the state, Jennifer Carnahan, Minnesota Chairwoman for the Republican Party of Minnesota, reacts to the convention.
“I was inspired. It was heartfelt. I was so proud of our president’s team and all of the speakers,” she said.
Carnahan, also a delegate, attended the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday.
“Six people from each state were there, the state party chairs, the other two state party officers and then three others from the state. It was absolutely different, but it was so great to be around all of our fellow Republican leaders all over the country, to be able to celebrate with them,” she said.
“I think it’s a time for our country to unite and not to keep dividing. For that reason I’m not happy with what the president is saying to the country. I think we need leaders that will draw us together,” said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato.)
The convention takes place a week after the Democratic National Convention and the president’s visit to Mankato.
“I didn’t like the message that President Trump brought to southern Minnesota, and I did not talk to a lot of people who thought it was the right message for this time in our state’s history,” Frentz said.
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Duluth this week.
