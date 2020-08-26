NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new vegetative buffer has been placed between North Mankato homes and Pleasant View Drive.
New buffer added on Pleasant View Drive. The first phase in the three face phase process was recently completed. The vegetation includes Scotch Pine trees, American Larch trees, and Autumn Blaze Maple trees.
“The idea came from some of the residents that live in this area. They were concerned about the aesthetics and traffic noise that was coming from Highway 14. In response to that collective effort from concerned citizens, we began doing some research on what some of the options would be to reduce the noise for the residents,” says Mike Ficher, Community Development Director.
Phase two will be completed later this fall whereas the final phase will be completed in the Spring of 2021.
