Authorities investigate pipe bomb found in lake

TUTTLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in northern Iowa are investigating after a pipe bomb was found in an Emmet County lake.
According to police, a citizen was at a state park on Tuttle Lake using a magnet to recover fishing tackle when he snagged a suspicious item. An investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office found the pipe bomb had likely been underwater for some time. The device was moved to a safe location pending further investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office by calling 712-362-2639.
