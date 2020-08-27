Blue Earth County reports 29 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County sees a single-day jump of 29 new positive cases of COVID-19. The county now has more than 1100 cases of the virus.
Statewide, the Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,158 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 72,390.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,806. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,331.
There are 64,876 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, there are 160 people hospitalized, 139 in ICU.
6,326 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,427,347.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 921 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 59,523.
45,397 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,080.
615,142 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
