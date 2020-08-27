Chankaska Creek gearing towards harvest season

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - The fall 2020 harvest season is underway at Chankaska Creek Winery and Ranch in Kasota.
Although they’ve already had people in and out of their facility, the staff is gearing up for their busy season.
Wine maker John Taylor explains how the harvest process works.
“The picking process starts today with the first pick of the year. What we will do is, we will pick these grapes by hand, bring them into the cellar and then we will dump them into our press. Separate the juice from the skins and the seeds and then we will settle that overnight.”
This time of the year is busy, but the employees at Chankaska Creek wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We are a bit of a masochist if you will and that we look forward to the insanity that is the harvest. Which is every couple of months during the year, we work ten months every year to get to the harvest,” Taylor said.
The staff had a kick-off celebration where they prayed for a bountiful harvest, christened the first pick and celebrated the beautiful chaos that is about to ensue.
General Manager, Jane Schwickert lays out the normalcy of the harvest.
“No, it’s the same. I mean, the workers are outside so they’re able to maintain distance and all that. Harvest is really the same as it has always been.”
Every year the harvest brings a different environment to the local winery.
“To me it’s exciting. I think our wine making staff gets excited and we all have that butterflies and excitement because then everything is just a buzz of life here,” Schwickert said.
